Puttur Constituency Election 2023: Will BJP Retain Its Seat Or Congress Make A Comeback?

Puttur Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: The counting of votes will be on May 13.(Photo Credit: India.com)

Puttur Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: Puttur Assembly constituency is one of the eight constituencies in Dakshina Kannada. Puttur Assembly Constituency falls under the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. As per the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state will be conducted on May 10, 2023. The counting of votes will be on May 13. In 2018, Sanjeeva Matandoor of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Indian National Congress candidate Shakunthala.t. Shetty with a margin of 19,477 votes.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Check Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023(Thursday)

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023(Thursday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023(Friday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023(Monday)

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023(Wednesday)

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023(Saturday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 15th May, 2023 (Monday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Puttur Constituency

While the Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded Ashok Kumar Rai for the upcoming polls, Asha Thimmappa will be contesting from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Divya Prabha is the candidate of Janata Dal (Secular).

Divya Prabha: JD(S)

Ashok Kumar Rai: INC

Asha Thimmappa: BJP

Puttur Assembly Election Results (2018)

Sanjeeva Matandoor of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Shakunthala.t. Shetty of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 19,477 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Sanjeeva Matandoor BJP Winner 90,073 54.00% 19,477 Shakunthala.t. Shetty INC Runner Up 70,596 42.00% I. C. Kailas Gowda JD(S) 3rd 1,424 1.00%

In 2013, Shakuntalat Shetty of the INC won the seat by defeating Sanjeeva Matandoor of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4,289 votes. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats.

NOTE: The polling for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will take in a single phase on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.

