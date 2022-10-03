Mysuru: Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra reached it Karnataka leg, as party leader Rahul Gandhi delivered an address in Mysuru braving through spell of rain. Soon after Gandhi arrived at the public meeting at the end of the day’s march, the showers started but Gandhi chose to continue his speech. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said nothing can deter the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is aimed at “stopping hatred and violence spread by the BJP-RSS”, as he addressed a public meeting in heavy rains here.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre, Uttarakhand Govt, BJP Over Ankita Bhandari Murder Case; Tells WHY She Died

“This yatra will carry on from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and will not stop. As you are seeing it is raining, but rains have not stopped this yatra.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted a video of the incident, taking it as an opportunity to claim that no force can stop the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On the evening of Gandhi Jayanthi undeterred by a downpour in Mysuru, @RahulGandhi electrified a sea of people. It was an unequivocal declaration. No force can stop the #BharatJodoYatra from uniting India against hate, from speaking up against unemployment and price rise. pic.twitter.com/1cVSPBiew8 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 2, 2022

