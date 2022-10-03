Mysuru: Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra reached it Karnataka leg, as party leader Rahul Gandhi delivered an address in Mysuru braving through spell of rain. Soon after Gandhi arrived at the public meeting at the end of the day’s march, the showers started but Gandhi chose to continue his speech. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said nothing can deter the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is aimed at “stopping hatred and violence spread by the BJP-RSS”, as he addressed a public meeting in heavy rains here.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre, Uttarakhand Govt, BJP Over Ankita Bhandari Murder Case; Tells WHY She Died
“This yatra will carry on from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and will not stop. As you are seeing it is raining, but rains have not stopped this yatra.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted a video of the incident, taking it as an opportunity to claim that no force can stop the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.
BHARAT JODO YATRA 10 POINTS
- Addressing the rally, Gandhi said, “This yatra is like a river that will flow from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This journey will not stop due to heat, storm, rain or cold. In this river, you will not see any hatred or violence. The river will showcase love and brotherhood.”
- Gandhi, along with party leaders, attended an event at Badanavalu, Mysuru commemorating the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, earlier on Sunday.
- Rahul Gandhi offered a floral tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Khadi Gramodyog, Badanavalu Karnataka at 8 am followed by a prayer meeting.
- On the 25th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi visited Khadi Village Industries at Badnavalu in memory of Bapu, according to Congress.
- Congress MP also met women weavers and talked about their experiences and challenges at work. by Bharat Yatris Khadi Garmodyog, Badanavalu and also undertook a tree plantation drive
- According to report by NDTV, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will also join the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya, Karnataka on October 6.
- The march was aimed to cover as many as 12 states in five months. It recently reached Karnataka on Friday (September 30) and will be here for the next 21 days before moving north covering 511 km.
- The Yatra has entered a crucial phase with the Karnataka leg as the state goes to polls next year and is the first time when it is passing through a BJP-ruled state.
- The yatra is being billed by the party as the longest rally mounted in the country over the last century.
- Before the rally began, Congress unveiled a logo, tagline, pamphlet and website for the yatra. The tagline or slogan for the nationwide foot march is “mile kadam, jude vatan.”