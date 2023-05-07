Home

Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi Rides Scooter With Delivery Boy In Bengaluru: Watch

The former Wayanad MP rode pillion amid cheering from a massive crowd around him.

Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka campaigning for the Assembly Elections scheduled to be held on May 10. (PTI image)

Former Congress president and former Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Kerala Rahul Gandhi on Sunday went on a bike ride with a delivery boy in Bengaluru. The video of the ride went viral within minutes.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a scooter with a delivery boy in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/MvGEgfAjtM — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

The former Wayanad MP rode pillion amid cheering from a massive crowd around him. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rode pillion on a delivery boy’s scooter for about 2 kms to reach his hotel. Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka campaigning for the Assembly Elections scheduled to be held on May 10.

He is scheduled to hold public meetings in the state capital ahead of May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.

Rahul has been joined by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to boost up the party’s campaign.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday, standing on a vehicle bedecked with flowers, with huge crowds lining the streets and showering him with petals.

With hardly three days left for the Assembly polls, all contesting parties are going through the last legs of their campaign, pulling out all stops to woo voters.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.