Karnataka Election 2023: Will BJP’s Shivaraj Patil Succeed In Retaining Raichur Constituency For Third Consecutive Term?
Raichur Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: According to the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state will be held on May 10, 2023.
Raichur Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Karnataka. According to the Election Commission's (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state will be held on May 10, 2023. The counting of votes will be on May 13. In 2018, Dr. Shivaraj Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Syed Yaseen of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 10991 votes.
Karnataka Elections 2023: Check Important Dates
Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Raichur Constituency
While the Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded Mohammed Shalam for the upcoming polls, Dr. Shivaraj Patil will be contesting from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vinay Kumar E is the candidate of Janata Dal (Secular). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also nominated D. Veeresh Kumar Yadav from the Raichur constituency.
- Vinay Kumar E( JD(S))
- D. Veeresh Kumar Yadav(Aam Aadmi Party)
- Mohammed Shalam(INC)
- Dr. Shivaraj Patil(Bharatiya Janata Party)
Raichur Assembly Election Results (2018)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Dr. Shivaraj Patil
|BJP
|Winner
|56,511
|46.00%
|10,991
|Syed Yaseen
|INC
|Runner Up
|45,520
|37.00%
|Mahantesh Patil
|JD(S)
|3rd
|7,796
|6.00%
|E Anjaneya
|IND
|4th
|5,701
|5.00%
|Syed Masoom
|IND
|5th
|1,290
|1.00%
Raichur Assembly constituency falls under the Raichur Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier in 2013, Shivaraj Patil S. won the seat on the JD (S) ticket by a margin of 7,871 votes against INC candidate Syed Yasin, who received 37,392 votes. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats.
NOTE: The polling for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will take in a single phase on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.
NOTE: The polling for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will take in a single phase on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.