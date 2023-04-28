Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: Will BJP’s Shivaraj Patil Succeed In Retaining Raichur Constituency For Third Consecutive Term?

Karnataka Election 2023: Will BJP’s Shivaraj Patil Succeed In Retaining Raichur Constituency For Third Consecutive Term?

Raichur Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: According to the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state will be held on May 10, 2023.

Karnataka Election 2023: The counting of votes will be on May 13.(Photo Credit: India.com)

Raichur Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: Raichur Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Karnataka. According to the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state will be held on May 10, 2023. The counting of votes will be on May 13. In 2018, Dr. Shivaraj Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Syed Yaseen of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 10991 votes.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Check Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023(Thursday)

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023(Thursday)

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023(Thursday) Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023(Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023(Friday) Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023(Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023(Monday) Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023(Wednesday)

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023(Wednesday) Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023(Saturday)

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023(Saturday) Date before which election shall be completed: 15th May, 2023 (Monday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Raichur Constituency

While the Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded Mohammed Shalam for the upcoming polls, Dr. Shivaraj Patil will be contesting from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vinay Kumar E is the candidate of Janata Dal (Secular). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also nominated D. Veeresh Kumar Yadav from the Raichur constituency.

You may like to read

Vinay Kumar E( JD(S))

D. Veeresh Kumar Yadav(Aam Aadmi Party)

Mohammed Shalam(INC)

Dr. Shivaraj Patil(Bharatiya Janata Party)

Raichur Assembly Election Results (2018)

In 2018, Dr. Shivaraj Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Syed Yaseen of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 10991 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Dr. Shivaraj Patil BJP Winner 56,511 46.00% 10,991 Syed Yaseen INC Runner Up 45,520 37.00% Mahantesh Patil JD(S) 3rd 7,796 6.00% E Anjaneya IND 4th 5,701 5.00% Syed Masoom IND 5th 1,290 1.00%

Raichur Assembly constituency falls under the Raichur Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier in 2013, Shivaraj Patil S. won the seat on the JD (S) ticket by a margin of 7,871 votes against INC candidate Syed Yasin, who received 37,392 votes. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats.

NOTE: The polling for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will take in a single phase on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.