Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: BJP’s ‘Bomb Bengaluru’ Jibe Draws Congress’ Ire

Referring to the Rameshwaram Cafe Blast, the Karnataka BJP shared a poster on X reading, "They said Brand Bengaluru'. They made it Bomb Bengaluru', drawing condemnation from Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar.

Karnataka News: The Congress government in Karnataka on Sunday chastised the opposition BJP after the saffron party alleged that the Siddaramaiah dispensation was turning ‘Brand Bengaluru’ into ‘Bomb Bengaluru’, in a clear reference to the March 1 IED blast which rocked a popular eatery in the city, injuring 10 people.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at the BJP over the remarks, asking if the saffron party should be questioned for the four bombings which took place during their tenure.

“What should we call it when there were four bomb blasts during the BJP’s tenure? Who was ruling when the Mangaluru cooker blast took place? There was a blast in front of the BJP’s office in Malleswaram. Who was ruling then? Who is in charge of NIA, IB? It’s not their failure?” Siddaramaiah asked while talking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru.

“I am not supporting the bomb blast. I am condemning it but BJP should not do politics over it,” he clarified.

BJP must introspect: Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar too lambasted the BJP for “tarnishing the image” of Karnataka for petty political gains, asking the saffron brigade to “introspect” and work towards the nation’s unity and peace.

“The BJP is exploiting the opportunity to gain political mileage. They are tarnishing the image of Bengaluru and Karnataka in the process. They may have forgotten things that happened during their term. I don’t want to do politics over that, but they should introspect. At times like these, they should be aware of the nation’s unity, integrity and peace,” he said.

On BJP’s claims that it is ‘Bomb Bengaluru’ and not ‘Brand Bengaluru’, Shivakumar said, “BJP leaders don’t have basic sense. No one in a responsible position will talk like this.”

Shivakumar said the police have been given a free hand to investigate the blast case and the government will do everything in its power to protect the reputation of Bengaluru.

“The government has taken serious note of it and we will do whatever it takes to protect the reputation of Bengaluru. The police are looking into all possible angles to find out the perpetrators,” he added.

‘Bomb Bengaluru’

Attacking the government over the cafe blast issue, Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra claimed there was a link between the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan raised inside Vidhana Soudha on February 27 and the IED blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru.

Talking to reporters, Vijayendra claimed that he has information that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) investigation report on the sloganeering has already been submitted to the Congress government but it is yet to be made public.

Alleging that the ruling government in the state was trying to cover up the FSL report, the BJP leader said he would not be surprised if they brought out another FSL report.

Vijayendra claimed that the people of Bengaluru are feeling unsafe due to these incidents.

(With PTI inputs)

