Home

Karnataka

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Suspect Caught On CCTV With Bag That Allegedly Had Bomb, AI Being Used to Trace Him

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Suspect Caught On CCTV With Bag That Allegedly Had Bomb, AI Being Used to Trace Him

The chilling CCTV footage captured the suspect carrying a bag believed to contain the explosive device. The video shows the suspect moving swiftly through the crowded street in Bengaluru.

The bomb blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Kundalahalli has left nine people injured, with disturbing footage capturing the harrowing incident. The CCTV camera, placed above a counter of the cafe, captured the moments leading up to the blast as well as its immediate aftermath. The footage reveals a typical busy afternoon at the cafe abruptly disrupted by the explosion. Customers eagerly waiting for tables and a waiter going about his duties are suddenly engulfed in chaos as the blast occurs. Debris falls from the ceiling, causing panic and confusion among the people. The aftermath shows a person falling while trying to escape and a woman lying on the floor, struggling to get up.

Trending Now

The suspect, according to the police, allegedly placed this bag in the cafe and then left before the blast took place. Another individual, who was seen along with the suspect, has been detained and is being questioned by the Bengaluru police.

You may like to read

The main suspect, his face hidden by a mask, glasses, and a cap on top of his head, was caught on cameras installed inside the cafe carrying a plate of idlis.

City cops, who are probing the blast said that they have deployed AIpowered facial recognition technology to identify the person who placed a bag containing the bomb inside the restaurant.

According to a TOI report, Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said: “The suspect has been identified. His facial features have been captured by CCTV cameras and the same is being matched using facial recognition systems to track him.”

Fresh CCTV footage shows the suspect in the Bengaluru Rameshwaran Cafe blast walking towards the restaurant with a bag, purportedly carrying the Intensive Explosive Device.

VIDEO | Bengaluru cafe blast suspect caught on CCTV. At least 10 people were injured in a low intensity bomb blast at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield locality on Friday. Police suspect that an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted with a timer inside a… pic.twitter.com/EWGzLAmy1M — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 2, 2024

Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1: What happened that day

6AM: The cafe opens

11:30AM: Suspect in mask gets down from bus at the stop in front of the cafe

11:38AM: Buys single plate of rava idli

11:44AM: Suspect deposits bag allegedly containing bomb in hand-wash enclosure

11:45AM: leaves the cafe

12:55PM: Bomb blast takes place

1:15PM: injured shifted to hospital

1:30-1:35PM: cops arrive

1:45PM: commissioner briefed, visits spot by 3PM

2:15-2:35PM: FSL team, city bomb squad arrive

5PM: DG and IGP Alok Mohan meets injured at the hospital, visits blast site

8:30PM: govt promises to solve the case ‘within hours’

Explosion at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe caught on CCTV camera

Explosion at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe caught on CCTV camera (Video source: Police) pic.twitter.com/lhMtK3rsOs — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Commissioner of police said, “As regards the Rameshwaram cafe incident, the investigation is in full swing. Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, the media is appealed not to indulge in speculation and cooperate.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urged the public not to politicise the incident and called for cooperation in the ongoing investigation. The Chief Minister added that the blast might have been caused by an “improvised explosive” device.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who visited the blast site along with Home Minister G Parameshwara, provided crucial details about the sequence of events leading to the explosion. “The blast occurred at 1 pm. A young man of about 28-30 years came to the cafe, purchased Rava idli at the counter, placed the bag near a tree (adjacent to the cafe) and left. After one hour the blast took place,” Shivakumar said.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken charge of the investigation, with multiple teams actively pursuing leads to identify the accused.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.