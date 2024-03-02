Home

Rameshwaram cafe Owner Was In Jamnagar For Catering Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebration

At least nine people were injured in an explosion at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday. The blast occurred around 1:00 pm at the Whitefield branch of the cafe in the city’s Rajajinagar.

Bengaluru: Security personnel stand guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The recent bomb blast at a popular quick-service restaurant in Bengaluru’s tech corridor has left nine people injured, with three of them in serious condition. The Rameshwaram Cafe, known for its strategic locations and quality service, operates four outlets in the city. The cafe’s reputation for serving a variety of foods, maintaining high hygiene standards, and receiving positive social media reviews has contributed to its popularity. This was further highlighted when they were selected to provide catering services at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

According to PC Rao, president of Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association, the owners’ dedication to offering top-notch service has earned them a good name in the industry. It has also been revealed that both husband-wife owners of the Rameshwaram Cafe chain were not present in Bengaluru at the time of the explosion. Raghavendra Rao was in Jamnagar overseeing the catering for the mega pre-wedding event, while Divya Raghavendra Rao was in Hyderabad attending to personal matters.

Raghavendra, with over 20 years of experience in the food industry, is now returning to Bengaluru to assist the police with their investigation. On the other hand, Divya, a chartered accountant and IIM-Ahmedabad graduate, is currently in Hyderabad looking after her two-and-a-half-month-old baby. She emphasized the cafe’s commitment to security measures and compliance with regulations.

