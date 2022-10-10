Bengaluru: Residents of silicon city and travelers need not worry anymore about traffic while traveling to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. Wondering why? Let us give you this good news from today (October 10) onwards, one can reach Bengaluru International Airport from the HAL Airport in just 12 minutes.Also Read - Viral Video: Navratri Celebrations Take Over Bengaluru Airport As Passengers Perform Garba | Watch

And, this 12 minutes travel time will become possible as Urban air mobility company BLADE India is starting a helicopter service between Bengaluru airport and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd airport from October 10. Taking to its website, BLADE announced about the intra-city rides in Bengaluru and said, “Fliers can now choose a fast 15-minute flight over the agonising 120-minute trip in traffic. Subsequently, Whitefield and Electronic City will be included.” BLADE plans to introduce more routes to Whitefield and Electronic City. Also Read - Stuck in Bengaluru Traffic? Now Travel Via Helicopter in The City - Watch Video to Know How

It said, “You can now get to Bengaluru City Center in under 15 mins from the BLADE helipad in BK Halli, Hennur, a 10 min car ride from the Airport terminal. A BLADE car will shuttle you between the BLADE helipad and pick-up point 2 at the Airport departure terminal. Also Read - Digitise Air Travel: How Contact-Less Check-In Will Work At Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

“Our success lies in being able to democratize urban air mobility. While helicopter services are a premium product, with today’s launch we can offer an accessible entry point,” said Amit Dutta, managing director, BLADE India.

“Today’s launch is a significant milestone for us. It not only addresses the concerns mounting over congestion in Bengaluru city but paves the way for our future taxi service of eVTOL aircraft,” Dutta said.

CHECK TICKET PRICES, TIMINGS & MORE

The helicopter will have the capacity to seat five passengers.

There will be two flights in the single-engine aircraft – one at 9 am from Bengaluru Airport to HAL and an evening return flight on the same route at 4.15 pm.

The ticket per passenger will cost Rs 3,250 plus taxes one-way and tickets can be booked online.

The helicopter service will operate five times a week.

The frequency of the flights will be two per day, which will likely go up based on patronage.

HOW TO BOOK

One needs to reach out to the BLADE Flier Relations team below to book now. One can Call Flier Relations at 1800 102 5233 to book the ride.

Intracity helicopter services to the International Airport were launched in the past too, however, they did not gain much traction. A service launched in 2018 from Electronic City to the airport was also discontinued.