‘Residents Feel Uncomfortable’: Bengaluru Society’s Rules For Maids Spark Row On Twitter

A Twitter user shared a post claiming to be the circular of a Residents' welfare association (RWA) society that stated that residents "can feel uncomfortable when being surrounded by maids".

A society in Bengaluru has come under fire for setting "rules for maids" that urged them to not use "parks, ampitheatre and gazebos". (Photo: Unsplash)

New Delhi: It is 2023 and we hope that centuries-old orthodox and discriminatory rules would disappear but cynical manipulation of public opinion does not fail to surprise us even now. Despite our advancement in science and technology, we still continue to champion prejudiced rules and regulations. A society in Bengaluru has come under fire for setting “rules for maids” that urged them to not use “parks, ampitheatre and gazebos”.

“Maids can use the waiting areas in all buildings to wait between jobs or eat their food. We do understand there may be breaks. It’s difficult to see them hang out everywhere in the park, ampitheatre, gazebos,” the circular stated.

“Residents can feel uncomfortable when being surrounded by maids everywhere we walk. Security is not able to monitor common areas. Cooks, carpenters, plumbers sit on the sofa at the building reception. Most of us have probably stopped sitting on the sofas by now,” it said.

residents of a bangalore society confusing class and being a classist🤮 pic.twitter.com/0pbeBUpDJc — Vibin Babuurajan 👋 (@vibinbaburajan) June 21, 2023

The circular has attracted sharp reactions on Twitter with many taking a swipe at the Bengaluru society. “Why is it so hard for people to understand that they are humans only,” one Twitter user commented.

“We are all the same; coming to a city to earn a living,” another Twitter user commented.

