Bengaluru: A woman journalist, employed with international news agency Reuters, was found dead in her Bengaluru flat under suspicious circumstances on Thursday, reported news agency IANS. An investigation has been initiated into her death, police said .Also Read - Karnataka Man Impersonated Dead Brother For 25 Years as School Teacher; Arrested

Sruthi Narayanan, 35, who hailed from Kasaragod in Kerala, and worked as a page editor at Reuters Bangalore bureau, hanging in her flat on Wednesday. She was married to Aneesh, also from Kerala, for five years and police claim that the couple had a strained relationship. At the time of her death, her husband was in Kerala, police said. Also Read - Kerala Cops Groove to Kacha Badam in Their Uniforms, People Say 'Masti Bhi Honi Chahiye' | Watch

However, Sruthi’s parents and relatives suspected it to be a case of murder, alleging that her husband tortured her and objected to her decision of giving a portion of her income to her parents. The family has also alleged that her husband had installed CCTV cameras to monitor her movements, and had also made an attempt to kill her in January. Also Read - Bengaluru Father, Daughter Killed in Transformer Explosion

Sruthi was the daughter of former teacher and environmental activist Narayanan Periya and former teacher Satyabhama, who live on Vidyanagar Chala Road. Reuters shared the news of Sruthi’s death via an internal mail on Thursday and held a two-minute silence for her.

(With IANS inputs)