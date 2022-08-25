Bengaluru: Nine people, including three children killed after a jeep collided with a truck on National Highway near Sira, Tumakuru district in Karnataka. The tragic accident also injured 11 people. According to SP Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad, who visited the accident spot, said that all of them were daily wage workers, labourers coming towards Bengaluru.Also Read - Circumcision Fear Stops Karnataka Hindu Priest From Converting to Islam. Read Full Story

