Bengaluru: Around 9 people died in a collision between a tempo traveller vehicle and KMF milk vehicle at Hassan, Karnataka on Saturday night. The accident occurred near Gandhi Nagar in Arasikere Taluk in Hassan district of Karnataka.Also Read - After Gaining Full Control Over Hong Kong, Xi Jinping Eyes Taiwan

Hassan, Karnataka | 9 people died in an accident involving a head-on collision between a Tempo traveller vehicle and a KMF milk vehicle near Gandhinagar in Arsikere taluka while returning home after visiting Dharmasthala, Subramanya, Hasanamba temples: Police pic.twitter.com/DTbMkbWnWI — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022

Also Read - LIVE | Sri Lanka vs Namibia Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Shanaka & Co. Eye Winning Start

Among the deceased, seven people were from the Salapura village and two were from the Doddihalli village. As per officials, they have been identified as Druva (2 years) and Tanmay (10 years) from Doddahalli, and Leelavati (50 years), Chaitra (33 years), Samartha (10 years), Dimpy (12 years), Vandana (20 years), Doddiah (60 years) and Bharti (50 years) from the Salapura village. Also Read - Gold Rate Today Falls In Major Cities; Check Price Of Yellow Metal In Delhi, Kolkata And Others Here

According to the local police, the family members were returning home after visiting Dharmasthala, Subrahmanya, and Hassanambe temples.