Top Recommended Stories
Bus Carrying 47 Schoolchildren Overturns In Karnataka,18 Injured
Around 18 school children and three teachers were injured as a bus carrying them overturned in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Thursday morning. The bus had 47 students on board.
Bengaluru: Around 18 school children and three teachers were injured as a bus carrying them overturned in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on Thursday morning. The bus had 47 students on board.
Also Read:
- Shraddha Murder Re-run: Karnataka Man Chops Up Father's Body Into 32 Pieces, Throws in Pothole
- Zika Virus in Karnataka: After First Case of Zika Virus Reported in Raichur, Karnataka, Tough Measures Expected | Key Points
- Karnataka Reports First Case Of Zika Virus as 5-Year-Old Girl Tests Positive, State to Issue Guidelines Soon
The bus, which was reportedly speeding, overturned at Vakkodi near Tumari in Sagar Taluk of the district around 9 am. The injured were taken to the hospital immediately.
All children are students of the Government High School, Dharmapura in Hunsur Taluk of Mysuru district.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.