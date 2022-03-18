Bengaluru: The body of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudarm, a final year medical student of Kharkiv Medical University who died in a shelling attack in Ukraine, will reach the Bengaluru airport on Monday, March 21, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said today.Also Read - US Lawmakers Urge India To Speak Out Against Russian President Putin For War In Ukraine

The 21-year-old Indian student hailed from Karnataka's Haveri district. A student of Kharkiv National Medical University, he was standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, as per media reports.

More details to follow.