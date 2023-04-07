Home

#SaveNandini Trends Amid Political Slugfest Over Amul’s Entry Into Bengaluru Milk Market

Amul's plans to sell milk in Bengaluru have been met with protests from Congress, who have called for a boycott of the brand.

Amul Enters Bengaluru Milk Market: Amul’s entry into the milk market in Bengaluru has caused a political storm, with accusations from the Congress party that it is a ploy by the ruling BJP to undermine the state-run Nandini brand. Amul’s plans to sell milk in Bengaluru have been met with protests from Congress, who have called for a boycott of the brand. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday slammed the BJP as he wrote on Twitter, “They will sell all the assets belonging to Kannadigas. After destroying our banks, they are now determined to destroy Nandini KMF – a brand built by our farmers.”

Beware of @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia @AmitShah & their double engine govt!! They will sell all the assets belonging to Kannadigas. After destroying our banks, they are now determined to destroy Nandini KMF – a brand built by our farmers.#SaveNandini pic.twitter.com/TtaffDnDMo — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 7, 2023

A social media campaign called #SaveNandiniGoBack has been launched to protest Amul’s entry into the market. The campaign has gained traction on social media, with many users expressing their support for the state-run brand and calling for consumers to boycott Amul products.

However, Amul denies any such intentions and says it is only trying to provide quality milk to consumers in the city. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which owns the Amul brand, has said that it has no plans to harm Nandini or any other local brand. Instead, the company aims to provide consumers in Bengaluru with a wider range of milk products.

This move is part of Amul’s plans to expand its reach across the country. The company is already a major player in the dairy market, with a strong presence in states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra. Entry into Karnataka is expected to be a major boost for the company’s growth plans.

The controversy surrounding Amul’s entry into the market highlights the intense competition in the dairy sector in India, which is dominated by local brands. While Amul is a well-established brand with a strong reputation for quality, it remains to be seen whether it will be able to make inroads into the Karnataka market in the face of opposition from political parties and consumers. The battle for market share is likely to be closely watched by industry experts and consumers alike.

