Dakshina Kannada: The Karnataka police have arrested two persons in connection with the kidnapping and gang-rape of a 16-year-old school girl in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Saturday. The incident came to light after the school girl lodged a police complaint. The victim stated that the accused persons came in a car around 8.15 a.m. on Friday while she was on the way to the school near the bus stop in Bantwal town.Also Read - IIT Student Harasses School Girls in Delhi, Uploads Their Morphed Pics on Social Media; Held

One of the accused got down from the car and told her that he was her friend. When she said that she did not know him, he maintained that they knew each other through social media platforms. While talking he gave her a bar of chocolate and by the time she put the chocolate in her bag, she fell unconscious, the girl told the police. When she woke up, she was in a bed and the accused took turns to rape her. She lost consciousness yet again and when she regained consciousness, the girl found herself in the car. The accused left her near Bantwal town and the victim reached home after calling her mother, the police said. Also Read - Bengaluru Issues Fresh Guidelines For Durga Puja, Restricts Gathering to 50 During Prayers | Complete List of Guidelines Here

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act, arrested two persons in this connection and launched a search for others. The victim was given treatment at a government hospital. Also Read - Karnataka: 6 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water; CM Bommai Announces Rs 3 Lakh Ex-Gratia, Orders Inquiry

State Women’s Commission President Pramila Naidu has contacted the Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada regarding the case and got details. Naidu has asked the police to initiate action against the accused persons and also to provide security to the victim and her family.

She has also given directions to the district Women and Child Welfare department to help the girl. Talking to IANS Pramila Naidu stated that the girl is being treated at a one-stop centre where medical, legal and police help is available under one roof. Naidu stated that the Dakshina Kannada SP has said that they have got clues about the other accused persons and they will be arrested soon.