Bengaluru: Schools and colleges will remain shut on Tuesday in parts of Karnataka as the High Court is set to pronounce its judgment in the hijab row case. In the wake of the judgment, which will be pronounced at 10:30 tomorrow, authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) for one week in state capital Bengaluru, starting March 15.

Since the issue involved rules regarding uniforms in schools and colleges and their enforcement, various types of reactions after the pronouncement of the judgement can not be ruled out. In order to maintain public order in the city it is appropriate to issue prohibitory orders, the Police Commissioner said in his order. "All types of gatherings, agitations, protests, or celebrations in public places are prohibited in Bengaluru for one week from March 15 to March 21", news agency ANI reported quoting Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru as saying.

Here’s your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story