Bengaluru: Schools and colleges will remain shut on Tuesday in parts of Karnataka as the High Court is set to pronounce its judgment in the hijab row case. In the wake of the judgment, which will be pronounced at 10:30 tomorrow, authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) for one week in state capital Bengaluru, starting March 15.Also Read - Karnataka Hijab Row: Public Gatherings, Protests Banned in Bengaluru For One Week. Full Order Here
Since the issue involved rules regarding uniforms in schools and colleges and their enforcement, various types of reactions after the pronouncement of the judgement can not be ruled out. In order to maintain public order in the city it is appropriate to issue prohibitory orders, the Police Commissioner said in his order. “All types of gatherings, agitations, protests, or celebrations in public places are prohibited in Bengaluru for one week from March 15 to March 21”, news agency ANI reported quoting Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru as saying. Also Read - Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court to Pronounce Judgment Tomorrow
Here’s your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story
- All schools and colleges have been shut on March 15 in Mangaluru and Dakshin Kannada.
- While external examinations in Mangaluru will be held as per schedule, all internal exams stand postponed.
- Celebrations of any type in any public place of the city for 7 days, between March 15 and March 21.
- The matter has been listed in the first half of the day.
- The special three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, will pronounce the judgment.
- The three-judge bench also comprises Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin.
- The bench had reserved judgment after 11 back-to-back hearings.
- On Feb 25, after arguments and counter-arguments in daily hearings, the HC had reserved its judgment till March 15.
- The bench has been hearing the case on a day-to-day basis since February 10.
- The bench was constituted on February 9 on a petition filed by girls from Udupi who prayed that they should be allowed to wear Hijab even inside the classroom along with the school uniform as it was part of their faith.