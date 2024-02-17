Home

Second Year Student Jumps Off College Building in Karnataka After Reading Exam Paper

In a tragic incident, a student committed suicide by jumping off a building after going through the question paper during an examination in Manipal town of Udupi district in Karnataka on Saturday.

Bengaluru: Student suicide is a concerning and tragic phenomenon that demands our collective attention and efforts. In a tragic incident, a student committed suicide by jumping off a building after going through the question paper during an examination in Manipal town of Udupi district in Karnataka on Saturday. The 19-year-old deceased student has been identified as Satyam Suman from Bihar.

Police said that the student was studying in the second year in the MCHP division at Mahe University. “Satyam had entered the examination hall and appeared visibly tense after receiving the question paper. He left the exam hall and jumped off the building, resulting in his death,” the police said, IANS reported.

Police said that a case has been registered with the Manipal police station. The exact reason for the student’s action is yet to be ascertained. “It is unclear whether the victim was struggling with exam fear or was going through any other issue. We have initiated an investigation,” police added, IANS reported.

Helpline Numbers, You Can Contact

(If you are having suicidal thoughts or need any emotional support, here are some helpline numbers: Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24×7), the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline – 02225521111)

(With inputs from IANS)

