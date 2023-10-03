Home

Karnataka

Section 144 Extended in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Over 40 Arrested: CM Says Won’t Tolerate Communal Violence

Communal Violence in Karnataka: After the tensions in the area escalated further, the Karnataka police has extended section 144 to the entire city of Shivamogga.

CM Siddaramaiah said his government will not tolerate these activities and the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Bengaluru: A day after the communal violence broke out in Shivamogga district, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said more than 40 people were arrested following the incident. Calling the Shivamogga city to be peaceful, CM Siddaramaiah made it clear that his government won’t tolerate such incidents of violence. “We are slapping cases on them because pelting stones while taking out a religious procession is against the law”, he added.

Shivamogga is Completely Normal Now, Says CM Siddaramaiah

“Shivamogga City is completely normal now. The police are taking all possible actions there. The peace has been established in the city after the stone pelting incident. We will take up all possible measures to maintain peace in Shivamogga,” he stated.

After the tensions in the local area escalated further, the Karnataka police on Monday extended curfew to the entire city of Shivamogga.

“In Shivamogga when the Eid Milad procession was taken up, miscreants had pelted stones in the Ragi Gudda area located on the outskirts of the Shivamogga city. The stones were pelted at police as well and the police had resorted to lathi charge inevitably,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Section 144 Imposed in Ragi Gudda

Section 144 was imposed on Monday in the Ragi Gudda area of the city after incidents of violence during the Eid Milad procession. With the situation continues to be tense all across the city, the security arrangements were tightened at the sensitive points and the shops were asked to be closed.

According to the police, a group of miscreants pelted stones at some vehicles and houses during the Eid Milad procession in Shantinagar-Ragigudda.

Security Tightened in Shivamogga

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police (SP) GK Mithun Kumar said that security has been tightened in the area and a case has been registered based on complaints from the police personnel who were injured during the incident.

“Some vehicles and houses were damaged due to this. Some police officers have also been hit by the stones. We have asked all of them to file a complaint. Security has been tightened in the area. A group of people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Based on video clips and information from witnesses, the miscreants were arrested. Section 144 has been imposed in the area as a precautionary measure,” SP Mithun Kumar said.

The SP further said, “2 Rapid Action Force (RAF) platoon, 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 500 Home Guard personnel deployed. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Complaints are also taken from police personnel who have been pelted with stones.”

