Karnataka

Section 144 Imposed In Karnataka’s Shivamogga After Communal Violence, Check Details Here

Section 144 Imposed in Karnataka: To bring the communal violence under control, the Shivamogga Police resorted to a lathi charge and dispersed the crowd on Sunday evening.

Police urged locals to refrain from spreading rumours on social media platforms.

Bengaluru: The district administration on Monday imposed Section 144 in Karnataka’s Shivamogga after communal violence was reported in the area on Sunday night. Notably, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in the Ragi Gudda area of the district. A total of five people were reportedly injured in the stone-pelting incident at Ragi Gudda.

Initial reports suggest that a group of miscreants pelted stones at a few houses and vehicles after rumours about the stone-pelting incident during Eid Milad procession. To bring the situation under control, the Shivamogga Police resorted to a lathi charge and dispersed the crowd on Sunday evening.

The Shivamogga district administration said Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid any further clashes in the town.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shivamogga SP Mithun Kumar said, “There was a stone pelting incident in Ragigudda last evening. However, we managed to disperse the crowd and the situation is under control now. Around four to five people sustained minor injuries. Section 144 is in force in Ragi Gudda to prevent any untoward incident.”

On the stone pelting incident in Shivamogga, Karnataka | Shivamogga SP GK Mithun Kumar says "Some miscreants pelted stones during the Eid Milad procession. Some vehicles and houses were damaged. Based on the video and information, some people have already been arrested in… pic.twitter.com/AkSNE2wrry — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023

Furthermore, police said they have dispersed the crowd, and the situation is currently under control. They said some people have also been taken into custody.

Giving details, Shivamogga superintendent of police GK Mithun Kumar and police officials reached the spot and held talks with the people to bring the situation under control.

“There was a stone pelting incident in Ragigudda this evening. However, we managed to disperse the crowd and the situation is under control now,” Mithun Kumar said.

Police urged locals to refrain from spreading rumours on social media platforms. As stones were pelted on the procession, the devotees reportedly ran in different directions, locals said.

