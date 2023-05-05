Home

Shimoga Assembly Election 2023: BJP Hopes To Retain Position By Fielding Lingayat Leader Channabasappa

Elections for the Karnataka Assembly are scheduled for May 10. The result will be announced on May 13.

Shimoga Assembly Election 2023: Shimoga is an assembly constituency in the poll-bound state of Karnataka and is governed by a Municipal Corporation. In 2018, K.s. Eshwarappa of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating K.b. Prasanna Kumar of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 46107 votes.

This year, The BJP has fielded Lingayat leader, Channabasappa as its candidate for the Shimoga Assembly constituency. The party gave chance to him after KS Eshwarappa announced his retirement from electoral politics.

The Congress has fielded HC Yogesh from the seat denying the ticket to KB Prasanna Kumar who was the runner-up in the 2018 assembly polls. The JD(S) has fielded Aynur Manjunath from the Shimoga constituency.

The constituency recorded a 66.7 per cent voter turnout in the previous Karnataka assembly election held in 2018.

The Shimoga assembly constituency had a population of 322,650 people in 2011, with 162,018 men and 160,632 females, according to provisional Census India statistics.

Elections for the Karnataka Assembly are scheduled for May 10. The result will be announced on May 13.