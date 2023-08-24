Home

Karnataka

SHOCKER: Karnataka Woman Dies As Husband Attempts Delivery Using ‘Technique’ Learned On YouTube

SHOCKER: Karnataka Woman Dies As Husband Attempts Delivery Using ‘Technique’ Learned On YouTube

Loganayaki, died due to extreme blood loss, after her husband, Madhesh, botched an attempted natural birth at their home using information found in a Youtube video.

Photo: X (formerly Twitter)

New Delhi: In a brutal example of how one should not trust any random information found on the internet, a pregnant woman in Krishnagiri district of Karnataka during childbirth after her husband attempted a natural birth at home, allegedly using some “technique” he found in a YouTube tutorial.

Trending Now

According to reports, the deceased identified as 27-year-old Loganayaki, died due to extreme blood loss, after her husband, Madhesh, botched an attempted natural birth at their home and reportedly failed sever the umbilical cord in a proper manner. Madhesh had allegedly used information found in a YouTube video to help his wife to give birth at home, however, he botched the attempt resulting in her death due to severe blood loss.

A police complaint in this regard was filed by Rathika- a medical officer at the local Primary Health Center (PHC), India Today reported. Citing police sources, the report said that Madhesh– a resident of Puliampatti near Pochampalli– attempted a natural birth at home after his wife, Loganayaki, experienced labour pain.

However, Madhesh botched the attempt and reportedly failed to properly cut the umbilical cord, resulting in severe blood loss. Loganayaki was rushed to the local PHC where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police said that based on the complaint filed by the medical officer, a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), was registered against Madhesh and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway, an official said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES