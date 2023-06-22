Home

Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Kids Fighting, Toddlers Left Unattended At Bengaluru Pre-School: Watch

Bengaluru: A disturbing video has emerged from a pre-school in Bengaluru city showing toddlers at the institution fighting left unattended and fight amongst each other. The incident was captured on security cameras and the footage was shared on social media platforms sparking widespread outrage among users.

The viral video clip shows a group of kids in a room speckled with toys as a woman in a blue saree stands near the door and later walks in and takes one of the toddler’s out with her while leaving the rest of them unsupervised.

Soon, without any adult supervision, the scene quickly descends into mayhem as the kids starts fighting amongst each other. The video shows an older kid repeatedly punching a younger one and even pins her to the floor of the so-called ‘classroom’. The older kids continues the beatdown for a good couple of minutes and still no staff member of the preschool bothers to intervene or even enter the room.

We received a disturbing video of a preschool where toddlers are left unattended in a closed room. A senior kid is seen hitting repeatedly a junior school. The school's name is Tenderfoot, Chikkalasandra, Bengaluru- 560061. Please don’t send your kid there! 🙏🏻 #childabuse pic.twitter.com/IeGsj2M9b2 — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) June 22, 2023

The school staff seems completely oblivious to what is happening inside the classrooms while they left the kids unattended in a blatant display of reckless unprofessionalism.

A Twitter handle named ‘Citizens Movement East Bengaluru’ shared the video which has since gone viral on the platform and stirred up a storm of outrage amongst users who are demanding stringent action against the institution, which was later identified as Tenderfoot Preschool located in Chikkalasandra area of Bengaluru.

“We received a disturbing video of a preschool where toddlers are left unattended in a closed room. A senior kid is seen hitting repeatedly a junior school. The school’s name is Tenderfoot, Chikkalasandra, Bengaluru- 560061. Please don’t send your kid there!,” Citizens Movement East Bengaluru wrote in a tweet.

The video has evoked outrage from users with one user demanding action against both the school authorities as well as the parents of the kid who is seen beating up a younger girl in the video.

“My blood is literally boiling watching it. Can’t imagine what the mother is going through having to watch all this. Two culprits, one the school and the other (much more importantly) the parents of the white T-shirt kid. The latter need to be subjected to criminal proceedings,” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, after the video went viral on social media, the Bengaluru Police took cognizance of the incident and said the concerned police station has been directed to probe the incident. “Your complaint has been forwarded to the police inspector of Subramanyapura Police Station for necessary action,” the Bengaluru Police wrote in a tweet in response to the viral clip.

