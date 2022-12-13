Top Recommended Stories
Shraddha Murder Re-run: Karnataka Man Chops Up Father’s Body Into 32 Pieces, Throws in Pothole
Bengaluru/Karnataka: Amid the ongoing investigation in the Shraddha Walker murder, a similar case has come to light from Bagalkot district of Karnataka where a man has killed his father and chopped his body into 32 pieces. Police have arrested the accused Vithala Kulali (20).
Reports said that Vithala killed his 53-year-old father Parashuram Kulali with an iron rod in fit of rage on December 6. Fifty-year-old Parashuram used to come home every day in an inebriated state and thrash his son Vittal.
On December 6, Parashuram argued with Vittal, during which the latter killed him. Then, Vittal chopped Parshuram’s body and stuffed it in the borewell.
After a foul smell emanated from the borewell, locals informed the police who questioned Vittal, suspecting his role. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The police have sent body pieces collected from borewell for post-mortem.
