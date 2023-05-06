Home

Karnataka

Sira Assembly Election 2023: Tough Fight On Cards between BJP And JD(S) In This Crucial Constituency

In 2020, the ruling BJP in Karnataka created history by bagging the Sira assembly segment in Tumakuru district for the first time with party candidate C M Rajesh Gowda emerging the winner in byelection.

Sira Assembly Constituency Watch: Constituency No.136 Sira is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in the Southern part of the state and Tumkur district of Karnataka. Sira is part of Chitradurga Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Rural.

In the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP has fielded Rajesh Gowda against Congress candidate TB Jayachandra and R. Ugresh from the Janata Dal (Secular) fro the Sira constituency. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats.

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls, B Sathyanarayana of the JD(S) had won the seat by beating T B Jayachandra of the Congress with a lead of 10,365 votes.

According to Census India 2011, the Sira City Municipal Council has a population of 57,554, with 29,058 males and 28,496 females.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 212652 eligible electors, of which 109083 were male, 103556 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In 2020, the ruling BJP in Karnataka created history by bagging the Sira assembly segment in Tumakuru district for the first time with party candidate C M Rajesh Gowda emerging the winner in byelection. Gowda defeated his closest Congress rival T B Jayachandra, a six-time MLA and former minister, by a margin of over 12,000 votes.

The election will take place on May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13.

