Small Argument In Karnataka Town Turns Into Communal Clash: A small argument between two groups belonging to two different communities took the shape of a violent altercation in Karnataka's Kerur on Wednesday evening in which at least four people were injured, reports NDTV. Shops and pull carts of one community were vandalised. After the situation was brought under control, the administration banned large gatherings till Friday as a precautionary measure and announced that schools and colleges will be closed on Thursday.

The spat between the two groups started in Kerur in Bagalkote as both sides alleged that the other side was harassing women belonging to their community.

All injured are stable, said doctors at the hospital where they have been admitted.