#SouthRejectsBJP Trends On Social Media After Saffron Party Loses Last Bastion In South India

Almost all the opinion polls and exit polls had predicted a victory for the Indian National Congress in Karnataka Assembly Election 2023.

Bengaluru: The state of Karnataka witnessed an avalanche of political wizards from Delhi in the last few months ahead of the assembly election. The top leaders of all contesting parties visited the state multiple times to add colour to the election campaign.

Almost all the opinion polls and exit polls had predicted a victory for the Indian National Congress in Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. However, hardly any pollster had come out in open with a prediction that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be crushed to barely a half of what Congress could gain.

Karnataka Defeat Is BJP’s Exit From South India?

Karnataka was the only south Indian state where BJP had a significant chance to win, where it had won multiple times on its own. In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK had allied with BJP to form government before MK Stalin-led DMK came to power in 2019.

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, BJP is trying to gain foothold by rolling out fresh poll team, making regional allies et cetera. However, the saffron party’s loss in Karnataka definitely would diminish its ambitions of garnering a stronghold in south India.

Congress’ Response To Karnataka Polls

As the numbers were trickling in an Congress had a clear majority, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said “I had already announced that Prime Minister Modi’s magic won’t work in Karnataka and the Congress party will get more than 120 seats.”

“The party (Congress) won’t require support of any other political outfit and will form the government on its own”, he added.

One question that still remains in the minds of Kannadigas is who will become the chief minister of the state — considering there are two very strong contestants, DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, within the Congress party itself.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.