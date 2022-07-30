Bengaluru: A suspected case of monkeypox was on Saturday reported in Karnataka as an Ethiopian national with similar symptoms has been quarantined at a private hospital, the Karnataka health department said. The suspected patient’s samples have been sent to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute laboratory for confirmation and reports are awaited.Also Read - India's First Monkeypox Patient From Kerala Completely Recovered. What We Know So Far

Giving details, Karnataka Health Commissioner D Randeep said, the Ethiopian national is a Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patient, who came to Bengaluru from Addis Ababa on July 4, 2022 for kidney transplantation, which was registered in the Aster CMI hospital.

The health commissioner further said the patient on July 25 developed rash on left hand and itching too. On Tuesday it started spreading all over his body (vesicular rash) and while itching, blood and fluid was coming as informed by his translator, he said.

Even though rashes were seen all over his body, it was more seen on the back. He came for dialysis and the doctors noted these rashes and suspected it to be Monkeypox.

His sample has been collected and transported to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute laboratory. The person has seven primary contacts and 11 secondary contacts till July 27 at 8 PM.

Before coming to India he was staying with his elder brother at Addis Ababa for about a month, the official said adding that he was not in contact with any of his family members except his brother and cousin.

However, the patient has been kept under self-isolation.

In the meantime, Health Minister K Sudhakar said there was no need for people to panic as it is not a deadly disease.

“There is no need to panic due to monkeypox. Of course, we need to take some precautionary measures. Even if it comes, there is treatment available for it. It does not lead to deaths. Death is highly unlikely,” Sudhakarsaid.

He said the disease belongs to the smallpox family. Those who have taken vaccines will not show major symptoms.

(With inputs from PTI)