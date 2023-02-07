Home

Karnataka

SUV Carrying BJP MLA Sticker Hits Multiple Vehicles in Bengaluru, 2 Dead

SUV Carrying BJP MLA Sticker Hits Multiple Vehicles in Bengaluru, 2 Dead

During interrogation, the 48-year-old said that he lost control of the car after accelerating at a stop signal. His Toyota Innova car carrying an MLA sticker hit three two-wheelers and two cars, killing 2 and injuring 4.

(Representational Image)

Bengaluru/Karnataka: Two people were killed and four others were injured after an SUV car allegedly belonging to a relative of f BJP MLA H Halappa Harathalu rammed into a number of vehicles on busy Nrupatunga Road in Bengaluru. The mishap took place on Monday near the Karnataka state police chief’s office. Police have arrested the driver of the SUV. He has been identified as M Mohan.

During interrogation, the 48-year-old said that he lost control of the car after accelerating at a stop signal. His Toyota Innova car carrying an MLA sticker hit three two-wheelers and two cars, killing 2 and injuring 4.

You may like to read

Though the car had a sticker of BJP MLA Hartalu Halappa but it belonged to a retired forest officer, Ramu Suresh, the father-in-law of the MLA’s daughter Sushmitha Halappa. Reports said that driver of the car was on his way to pick up the MLA daughter, who works at the KIMS hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Majeed Khan (36), a resident of HBR Layout; Ayyappa (60), a resident of KG Halli.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.