Hassan (Karnataka): Tension prevailed in Arasikere taluk in Karantaka's Hassan district on Tuesday after the idols in a temple were vandalised by unidentified miscreants. As per a report by news agency IANS, the incident took place at the exhibition center of Malekallu Tirupathi Hill.

The 300-year-old sacred place is known as Chikka (mini) Tirupathi. The temple is located 2-km away from the Arasikere town atop a hill and is revered by the people in the region. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Karnataka | Miscreants vandalised idols belonging to an under-construction private museum in Arasikere, Hassan district on 30th May; FIR registered

As per the updates from police, at least four miscreants vandalised the idols which were ready for installation.

Giving details, the police said the miscreants, who came to the premises of the temple on Monday, swam in the Kalyani (sacred water body of temple). They also smoked despite objections and threatened and chased away the labourers working in the premises.

Police said the miscreants later went to the exhibition center and vandalised the idols which were ready for installation and some were under construction to be set up in the temple premises. They also used rods and other equipment to break idols, police added.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, District Superintendent of Police R. Srinivas Gowda and senior officers in the district rushed to the spot and a dog squad and fingerprint experts collected the clues on miscreants.

After the news spread, Hindu activists and hundreds of people gathered in the temple premises. The police have beefed up the security in the premises and also was keeping vigilance in Arasikere taluk. Further investigation is on, police said.