Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress on Thursday staged a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Vidhana Soudha premises condemning the revision of syllabus in the state by the BJP government. In the latest developments, it was reported that the lessons on State icons of the Bhakti and Sufi movements, such as Akka Mahadevi, Purandaradasa, Kanakadasa, and Santa Shishunala Sharif have been removed in the revised textbooks, while national icons have gained prominence.Also Read - Hijab Row Escalates Further: Karnataka BJP MLA Warns Of Action Against Students Wearing Hijab To College

Congress leaders led by DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah demanded that the revision exercise must be dropped and the revised textbooks should not be put into use. Moreover, Shivakumar demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should immediately resign for ‘tarnishing’ the state’s image at the international level by disrupting peace in the society on the pretext of revising the syllabus. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2022 Big Update: Application Date Extended Till THIS Date on sslc.karnataka.gov.in

The Congress workers raised slogans against the BJP for ‘saffronisation’ of education. They also demanded the arrest of the Revision Committee Chairman, Rohith Chakrathirtha. Siddaramaiah further accused the BJP of ‘poisoning’ the minds of children.

The state Congress workers also threatened to continue with their protests if the revised syllabus for Kannada (Class 1 to 10) and social science (Class 6 to 10) is not dropped.

The textbook revision committee has apparently triggered one more controversy by describing Sufi saint Bababudan as worshipper of Dattatreya. This is to be seen in the light of BJP launching a campaign to “liberate” Datta Peetha at Bababudangiri.