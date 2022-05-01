New Delhi: An educational institution in Karnataka announced that it will provide free education to the children of Kashmiri pandits who were displaced from their homeland and had settled elsewhere in the country.Also Read - UGC-NET 2021-22: NTA Begins Application Process on ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Check Application Fee, Direct Link to Apply

Subramanya Nattoj, the convenor of Ambika Mahavidyalaya in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, had made the announcement at a press meet on Saturday. Nattoj said he was moved by the plight of Kashmiri pandits after watching the film 'The Kashmir Files.'

Nattoj visited Jammu and after studying their situation, took a decision to impart free education to the children of all displaced Kashmiri pandits.

He has chalked out a plan to provide free education from sixth standard to graduation for Kashmiri students. He has also announced free hostel facility for them.

The cost of a student’s education at the institution will be around Rs 80,000 and the facilities to be provided will cost Rs 50,000 in a year. All these will be provided free for children of Kashmiri pandits, he said.

Nattoj said four children of Kashmiri pandits have already been admitted to the institution.