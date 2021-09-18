Third wave of corona: Amid the threat of third wave of coronavirus, the Karnataka health department is keeping a close eye on developments in 12 districts, including Bengaluru where a large number of children have got affected by viral flu. Though the experts believe that it is normal flu found in monsoon, the health department and parents have raised their concerns over the issue.Also Read - 'Third Wave Not in Offing Immediately', Supreme Court Allows Kerala Govt to Hold Class XI Exams Offline

Notably, with symptoms of cold, cough, fever and breathing issues, kids are getting admitted to hospitals for the past 15 days in the state. The most number of cases are reported from Bellary, Yadgir, Chikkaballapur and Chitradurga districts. Besides, more children are being admitted to hospitals in Raichur, Bidar, Ramnagar, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalburgi and Bagalkot districts. Consultations to private clinics and pediatric hospitals are also rising in these regions.

As per the reports, beds are full in the KC General hospital, one of the main government hospitals in Bengaluru. Children affected with cough, cold, fever, breathing issues are being admitted and treated. Some cases of Pneumonia and Dengue have also been reported.

“All children who faced breathing issues are subjected to RT-PCR tests and no Covid positive case has been found. The symptoms are found in the children among the age group of 1 and 3 years rather than in the school-going children”, Dr Lakshmipathy, the pediatric division head in K.C. General Hospital told IANS.

Meanwhile, the district health hospital ward in Bellary is also full and people from the rural areas are staying with their children on the premises looking up for admissions in the hospitals. The Bellary district hospital has 30 dedicated beds for children. The hospital authorities have arranged another 23 beds to treat children, explained District health officer Dr Janardhan.

Along with district hospitals, taluk hospitals are also witnessing a rush in admissions of children for viral infections. On an everyday basis, as many as 150 to 200 kids are being treated for viral flu in each of the district hospitals and 50 to 60 children are being admitted.

In Chikkaballapur, the native district of the Health Minister K Sudhakar, 50 kids with symptoms of cold, cough and fever are hospitalised in the district hospital.