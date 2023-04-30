Home

Karnataka

Tiptur Constituency: Will INC Candidate K Shadakshari Defeat BJP’s B C Nagesh? Read Here

Tiptur Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: While the BJP has fielded B C Nagesh for the upcoming polls, K Shadakshari will be contesting from the INC.

Karnataka Election 2023: The counting of votes will be on May 13.(Photo Credit: India.com)

Tiptur Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: Tiptur Assembly constituency is one of the 224 constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly of Karnataka. Tiptur Assembly constituency falls under the Tumkur Lok sabha constituency. As per the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state will be conducted on May 10, 2023. The counting of votes will be on May 13. In 2018, B.C. Nagesh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Indian National Congress candidate K. Shadakshari with a margin of 25,563 votes.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Check Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023(Thursday)

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023(Thursday)

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023(Thursday) Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023(Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023(Friday) Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023(Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023(Monday) Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023(Wednesday)

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023(Wednesday) Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023(Saturday)

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023(Saturday) Date before which election shall be completed: 15th May, 2023 (Monday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Tiptur Constituency

While the BJP has fielded B C Nagesh for the upcoming polls, K Shadakshari will be contesting from the INC. The JD(S) has also nominated Shanthakumar from the Tiptur constituency.

Shanthakumar JD(S)

K Shadakshari(INC)

B C Nagesh(Bharatiya Janata Party)

Tiptur Assembly Election Results (2018)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin B.C. Nagesh BJP Winner 61,383 40.00% 25,563 K. Shadakshari INC Runner Up 35,820 24.00% Lokeshwara JD(S) 3rd 17,027 11.00% K.t. Shanthakumar IND 4th 13,506 9.00%

In 2018, B C Nagesh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating K. Shadakshari of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 25,563 votes. In 2013, Kshadakshari of the INC won the seat by defeating B C Nagesh of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 11,602 votes. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats. Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Karnataka Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

NOTE: The polling for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will take in a single phase on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.

