Tiptur Constituency: Will INC Candidate K Shadakshari Defeat BJP’s B C Nagesh? Read Here
Tiptur Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: While the BJP has fielded B C Nagesh for the upcoming polls, K Shadakshari will be contesting from the INC.
Tiptur Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: Tiptur Assembly constituency is one of the 224 constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly of Karnataka. Tiptur Assembly constituency falls under the Tumkur Lok sabha constituency. As per the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state will be conducted on May 10, 2023. The counting of votes will be on May 13. In 2018, B.C. Nagesh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Indian National Congress candidate K. Shadakshari with a margin of 25,563 votes.
Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Tiptur Constituency
While the BJP has fielded B C Nagesh for the upcoming polls, K Shadakshari will be contesting from the INC. The JD(S) has also nominated Shanthakumar from the Tiptur constituency.
- Shanthakumar JD(S)
- K Shadakshari(INC)
- B C Nagesh(Bharatiya Janata Party)
Tiptur Assembly Election Results (2018)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|B.C. Nagesh
|BJP
|Winner
|61,383
|40.00%
|25,563
|K. Shadakshari
|INC
|Runner Up
|35,820
|24.00%
|Lokeshwara
|JD(S)
|3rd
|17,027
|11.00%
|K.t. Shanthakumar
|IND
|4th
|13,506
|9.00%
In 2018, B C Nagesh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating K. Shadakshari of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 25,563 votes. In 2013, Kshadakshari of the INC won the seat by defeating B C Nagesh of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 11,602 votes. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Karnataka Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.
NOTE: The polling for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will take in a single phase on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.
NOTE: The polling for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will take in a single phase on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.