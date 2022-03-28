Bengaluru: In a bid to end the glorification of Tipu Sultan in books, a review committee set up by the Karnataka government has decided to do away with the content that adores the 18th-century Mysuru ruler. Headed by Rohit Chakraatirtha, the school textbook review committee, in its report submitted to the state government a few days ago, recommended adding more content about Rani Gaidinliu, the Naga spiritual, Mysuru Wadiyars, Venkatappa Nayak of Surpur dynasty, and other rulers of the state.Also Read - Chapter On Tipu Sultan & Haider Ali Dropped From Class 7 Textbook In Karnataka: Report

“We have recommended adopting a neutral tone while teaching history to our students by removing unnecessary glorification, factual errors and deviations. It is not only in the case of Tipu but in respect of other historical events and personalities also. For example, Tipu is called Mysuru Huli (Mysuru Tiger). But nobody knows who gave him this title and in what context”, Times of India quoted Chakraatirtha as saying.