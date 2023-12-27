Home

Traffic Advisory Issued in Bengaluru For New Year Celebrations: Check List of Routes to Avoid

New Year Traffic Advisory: Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said no vehicular movement will be allowed except police and essential services vehicles, between 8 pm on December 31 and 1 AM on January 1.

New year Traffic Advisory Issued in Bengaluru. (File Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: With just a few days left for the New Year celebrations to begin, Bengaluru Police has imposed restrictions and issued traffic advisory for the city. To manage traffic congestion in the city, popular hotspots like MG Road, Brigade Road, and Residency Road, known for their pulsating nightlife, will become pedestrian-only zones for all to ring in the year safely. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand spoke to NDTV about the rules that will be in effect on New Year’s Eve.

List of Routes to Avoid

Dayanand said to manage traffic congestion, traffic restrictions have been imposed around MG Road, Brigade Road, Museum Road, Rest House Road, and Residency Cross Road.

He said no vehicular movement will be allowed except police and essential services vehicles, between 8 pm on December 31 and 1 AM on January 1.

Dayanand added that patrolling will be heightened in the Central Business District (CBD) areas of Bengaluru and police will be out in full force to maintain law and order, ensuring the safety of residents and visitors alike.

“Every year, New Year’s Eve is celebrated in Bengaluru with enthusiasm and lots of action on the road. We have held talks with all stakeholders to ensure the safety of everyone. We appeal to the people to celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly,” Commissioner Dayanand told NDTV.

He said the MG Road and Brigade Road metro stations will be temporarily closed during the night to minimise congestion and facilitate the smooth flow of traffic in surrounding areas, he said.

Check Full List Of Restrictions

Entry Restrictions (8:00 PM to 1:00 AM):

MG Road: Anil Kumble Circle to Residency Road Junction near Mayo Hall.

Brigade Road: Kaveri Emporium Junction to Opera Junction.

Church Street: Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction.

Museum Road: MG Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI) Circle.

Rest House Road: Museum Road Junction to Brigade Road Junction.

Residency Cross Road: Residency Road Junction to MG Road Junction (Shankar Nag Cinema).

Parking Restrictions (4:00 PM to 3:00 AM):

MG Road: Anil Kumble Circle to Trinity Circle.

Brigade Road: Arts Cost Junction to Opera Junction.

Church Street: Brigade Road Junction to St. Marks Road Junction.

Rest House Road: Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction.

Museum Road: MG Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI) Circle.

Traffic Diversions After 8:00 PM on December 31, 2023:

MG Road and Halasur-bound drivers: Use Anil Kumble Circle, Central Street, BRV Junction, Cubbon Road, and rejoin MG Road near Webb Junction.

Cantonment-bound vehicles: Take Trinity Circle, Halasur Road, Dickenson Road, and join Cubbon Road.

Parking allowed on Kamaraj Road (Cubbon Road Junction to Commercial Street Junction) and Shivajinagar BMTC shopping complex’s first floor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.