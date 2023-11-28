Home

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Bengaluru Due to Protests by Samyukta Horata Karnataka Samiti, Check List of Roads to Avoid

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Because of the protest, the Bengaluru Traffic Police made several arrangements to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Bengaluru: As per the restrictions, the vehicles coming from Mysore Bank Circle towards Freedom Park can use Maharani underpass.

Bengaluru: The Traffic Police in Bengaluru imposed traffic restrictions at various places for November 27 and 28 in view of a major sit-in by Samyukta Horata Karnataka Samiti. Police have advised the residents of the ‘tech city’ to avoid certain roads as parking has been restricted in areas such as Y Ramchandra Road, Kalidasa Road among others.

Because of the protest, the Bengaluru Traffic Police made several arrangements to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city. Notably, the Samyukta Horata Karnataka Samiti is organising a Raj Bhavan Chalo and a mega sit-in from November 26 to 28.

Check List of Roads to Avoid

As per the restrictions, the vehicles coming from Mysore Bank Circle towards Freedom Park can use Maharani underpass.

Commuters have been asked to avoid road between Freedom Park Junction towards Kanakadasa Circle

Moreover, the vehicles coming from Khode Circle towards KR Circle can use service road below Anand Rao flyover and via Old JDS Office.

Police said the vehicles coming from Sheshadri Road should take a left turn at Subbanna Circle and move further and right turn will not be given at Subbanna Circle for Vehicle coming from Mourya junction but proceed towards Gandhinagara 5th main road.

Parking Restrictions imposed on these roads

Khode Junction to Maharani Junction

Y Ramchandra Road

Kalidasa Road

Palace Road

K G Road

Why is Samyukta Horata Karnataka Samiti Holding Protest?

Samyukta Horata Karnataka Samiti is organising a major protest because of ‘anti-people’ laws passed by the previous government. Apart from demanding the withdrawal of amendments concerned with farm and labour laws brought in by the previous government, the organisation is also protesting over other demands such as minimum wages and extension of employment guarantee schemes to urban areas.

