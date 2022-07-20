Bengaluru: In a horrific incident, an ambulance carrying a patient and two attendants lost control and crashed into a toll booth in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Wednesday. According to the police, all the three and the driver have lost their lives.Also Read - What If You Are Falsely Accused Of A Road Accident? Details And Video Inside

In the CCTV footage, tweeted by a doctor, few men who appear to be security guards can be seen running quickly to remove three plastic barricades from one of the lanes after noticing the ambulance approach. The footage further shows that one of the guards successfully remove two barricades before the toll plaza.

But the last barricade remains near the barrier, which a man manages to pull out, but only halfway. The ambulance skids on the wet road and swerves towards the toll booth cabin.

Watch Video (Disturbing visuals, viewer discretion is advised)