Two Karnataka Youths Arrested For Brandishing Fake Gun In Viral Instagram Reel: Watch

The Bollywood-esque video clip may have looked cool and gave them some traction on social media but the two young men would pay for their antics as they were tracked down and arrested by police soon after the video went viral.

Screengrab from the viral video

New Delhi: Two Karnataka teenagers were arrested by the police after a viral Instagram reel showed them brandishing a fake gun while riding on a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle through the city on Thursday. The two youths, identified as Syed Zain and Shoaib—both residents of the state’s Hassan Nagar district have been booked for causing nuisance in a public place and misbehaviour, police said.

The viral clip, shared by Zain and Shoaib on their Instagram handles, showed them riding a Bullet motorbike through the city roads while flaunting a 9MM Pistol as Bhumi Trivedi’s viral song ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ from ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela’ plays in the background.

The video shows the duo riding the motorcycle dressed in kurtas while pillion rider publicly brandishes a pistol.

2 #Muslim youths Syed Zain & Shoaib have been arrested by #Hassan police on charges of dangerous driving, recklessness, public nuisance & for not having driving license after their video doing wheelie and carrying #fakegun went viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/Gv0wvtwOo5 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) June 30, 2023

According to the police, a case has been registered against Zain and Shoaib for dangerous driving, recklessness, public nuisance at the Pension Mohalla police station in Hassan district. The two teens were also reportedly driving without a valid license.

However, during investigation, the cops found out that the gun which is seen in the video was a replica.

The video of their antics has gone viral on social media platforms and invited outrage from users who called for strict action against such unruly behaviour and rowdy driving that risks the lives of other people.

In a related incident, a minor boy among two people were detained by the Karnataka Police after two girl students sustained injuries while the two accused were allegedly doing wheelies on their motorcycle in Sahyadri Circle in Hassan district on Wednesday night.

The accused, Shakeer Ahmed and an minor boy, whose name was not given, were detained in connection with the incident, Deccan Herald reported.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the two accused have been remanded to judicial custody by the court and warned against strict action against those found performing such stunts.

The officer said one of the injured, Bhoomika, was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Bengaluru for advanced treatment.

