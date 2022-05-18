New Delhi: Two rain-related deaths were reported from Bengaluru on Wednesday as heavy showers cause widespread waterlogging across the city. The two have been identified as labourers who were found dead at a pipeline work site in West Bengaluru’s Ullal on Wednesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Devbharath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Heavy Rainfall To Continue In Kerala Tomorrow, IMD Issues Orange Alert For 7 Districts | Details Here

India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Bengaluru received widespread rains with rainfall above 100 mm at a few places and above 50 mm at many places on May 17 night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy downpours in and around Bengaluru for the next three days even as the Karnataka capital is bracing with heavy rains that have disrupted the normal life in the city. Bengaluru woke up to drizzles on Wednesday. However, the effects of heavy rain that lashed the city late Tuesday disrupted normal life.

Traffic snarls on the Bengaluru Kempe Gowda International Airport (KIAL) Highway led to vehicles being stranded on the road for more than two hours while drain water flooded the houses in Janapriya Layout of RR Nagar and many other localities in Bengaluru.

A 20-feet tall compound wall built six months ago also collapsed following the incessant rains. The heavy rains have uprooted trees on many arterial roads in Bengaluru, affecting vehicular traffic.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday for the districts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramnagar, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.

Following the recent incessant rains in Kerala and Karnataka’s Madikeri district, the water level in the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam in Srirangapatna has touched 100 feet. This is the first time in 10 years that the water level has reached this level in the month of May.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been sounded by the IMD for Karnataka’s coastal districts and hilly regions for Wednesday.