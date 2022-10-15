Bengaluru: Uber has slashed the minimum auto fare to Rs 30 from Rs 100 earlier, despite Karnataka government allowing cab aggregators to run auto-rickshaw services with an excess fare of 10 per cent to the government’s fixed cap prices in the state on Friday. Ola and Uber had challenged the Karnataka government’s auto rickshaw service ban on taxi apps in the high court which was issued on October 6Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Check Moon Rise Time In Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad And Other Cities In South India

Saturday onwards, Uber will be reducing its auto fare to a mere Rs 30, a sharp decrease from Rs 100 earlier. The government will, most likely, come up with a new frame of auto fares in 10 to 15 days and until then, the cab aggregators can run auto-rickshaw services with a 10% increase from the current auto fares, fixed by the government.

In November last year, the Karnataka government raised the meter fares of auto drivers in the state. The price was increased to ₹30 from ₹25 for the first two kilometres and the base price per every kilometre was increased to ₹15 from ₹13 rupees.

Earlier on October 6, the Karnataka transport department issued an order that read, “The transport regulations are violated by the aggregators who are running auto services through their apps. We also received complaints about not following the price cap that was fixed by the government. We were informed that the higher charges are being collected from the passengers. Therefore, the auto services must be discontinued and aggregators must submit a report to the government on overprice allegations.”