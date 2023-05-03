Home

Udupi Assembly Election 2023: BJP, Congress Drop Old Guards Out Of Race, Field New Candidates Eyeing Victory

In 2018, K Raghupathi Bhat of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 12044 votes.

Udupi Assembly Constituency Election 2023: Udupi assembly constituency is located in the southwest region of Karnataka. The constituency is well known for Hindu temples and it attracts many pilgrims. Udupi Assembly constituency also falls under the Udupi Chikmagalur Lok sabha constituency.

This time, the Udupi constituency is set to witness an interesting contest as both the parties i.e. the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as Congress have denied tickets to their previous candidates. The upcoming Karnataka Elections which will commence on May 10 and will announce the result on May 13.

The BJP has fielded Yashpal Suvarna from the Udupi constituency, replacing sitting legislator K Raghupati Bhat and the Congress party has fielded Prasad Raj Kanchan while denying the ticket to Promod Madhwaraj. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also fielded its candidate as Prabhakar Poojari will be representing the party.

The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats.

As per 2011 census, the city has a total population of 125,306 people. Out of this, males comprise 49.45 per cent of the population, while females comprise 50.54 per cent. Earlier in 2018, the constituency had a total of 207458 voters.

