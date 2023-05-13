ZEE Sites

Udupi Kundapura Karkala Byndoor Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes at Udupi district's assembly constituencies - Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu and Karkala - will begin shortly.

Published: May 13, 2023 6:00 AM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury

Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to all updates related to Karnataka Election Result 2023 from Udupi, Kundapura, Karkala, Kapu and Byndoor seats.

Live Updates

  • 4:01 PM IST

    Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes at Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu and Karkala will begin at 8 AM. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to round-wise counting of votes from Udupi district’s constituencies – Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu and Karkala.

Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes at Udupi district’s assembly constituencies – Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu and Karkala – will begin from 8 AM. The polling for Karnataka Election 2023 took place on May 10. The Zee News-Matrize Exit Polls 2023 have predicted that the Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 by winning 103-118 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, have been projected to win 79-93 seats and the the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) is likely to win 25-33 seats. Stay tuned to all updates related to Karnataka Election Result 2023 from Udupi, Kundapura, Karkala, Kapu and Byndoor seats.

