Udupi Kundapura Karkala Byndoor Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly
Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes at Udupi district's assembly constituencies - Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu and Karkala - will begin shortly.
Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes at Udupi district’s assembly constituencies – Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu and Karkala – will begin from 8 AM. The polling for Karnataka Election 2023 took place on May 10. The Zee News-Matrize Exit Polls 2023 have predicted that the Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 by winning 103-118 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, have been projected to win 79-93 seats and the the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) is likely to win 25-33 seats. Stay tuned to all updates related to Karnataka Election Result 2023 from Udupi, Kundapura, Karkala, Kapu and Byndoor seats.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.