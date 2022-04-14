Bengaluru: Amid the Opposition’s call to sack the state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister over his alleged role in the suicide of a contractor, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday made it clear that KS Eshwarappa will remain in his cabinet, for now. “The postmortem is done. Let the preliminary inquiry begin. Depending on the preliminary we will decide the next course of action,” Bommai was quoted as saying by NDTV in a report.Also Read - Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa Says Won’t Resign Over Contractor's Suicide Case, Calls Death Note False Propaganda

Karnataka's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwarappa was accused of corruption by civil contractor Santosh Patil, who allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday. Patil has blamed the minister for his death in a WhatsApp message to his friends and the media. He had alleged that he was asked to pay 40 per cent of what he was owed for a government project.

Dismissing the reports of BJP high command's inclination towards Eashwarappa's dismissal, Bommai told NDTV, "I am not under any pressure. There is nothing to do with the high command. It is all purely depending on preliminary investigation decision will be taken".

When asked if Eshwarappa’s presence in the cabinet will leave room for a fair investigation, the Chief Minister said, “What you think or I think is not important. What is the fact of the case is important”.

Earlier, after being named in a contractor’s suicide case, Eshwarappa on Wednesday said the death note of the contractor is false propaganda and added that there is no question of him resigning as minister from Karnataka cabinet. “The death note is false propaganda (on contractor Santosh Patil who accused Eshwarappa of corruption found dead in a lodge in Udupi). I have informed CM Bommai and the party president that there is no question of me resigning as a minister,” KS Eshwarappa said.

On Wednesday, a case was registered against Eshwarappa for abetment of suicide over the death of a civil contractor in Udupi. According to police, Eshwarappa has been named as the first accused in the case. The contractor’s death has unleashed a huge political storm in the state. Before his death, he had also sent his cut money allegations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him and the Chief Minister to take care of his wife and child.