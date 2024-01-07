Home

Karnataka

‘Vacate Mosques Or…’: Karnataka BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa Warns Muslims Of ‘Repercussions’, Sparks Row

‘Vacate Mosques Or…’: Karnataka BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa Warns Muslims Of ‘Repercussions’, Sparks Row

In December last year, KS Eshwarappa had stoked a controversy when he stated not a single mosque-- allegedly built on top of a temple-- would be allowed to stand in the country.

BJP leader KS Eshwarappa addresses a gathering in Belagavi, Karnataka. (File Photo: ANI)

Karnataka News: Days after he threatened to tear down the Kashi Mosque and build a grand Kashi Vishwanath Temple in its place, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa Sunday triggered yet another controversy as he warned Muslims to voluntarily vacate mosques allegedly constructed after razing temples or face “dire consequences”.

Trending Now

“After Ayodhya and Gyanvapi, there are two more places under consideration, including Mathura. The court verdict will delivered any day an make no mistake, we will construct temples at these sites,” the former Karnataka deputy chief minister said while addressing a Hindu workers’ convention in Belagavi.

You may like to read

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said it would be “beneficial” for Muslims to vacate mosques if they stood on disputed temple lands or face “repercussions”.

“Who knows what all could happen, the repercussions, and how many will be killed, we don’t know,” the BJP firebrand said in a not-so-subtle threatening tone.

“It would be beneficial if you (Muslims) vacate those places voluntarily.”

‘No mosque will be left standing’

KS Eshwarappa in not new to making communal and inflammatory remarks. Recently, in December last year, Eshwarappa had stoked a controversy when he stated not a single mosque– allegedly built on top of a temple– would be allowed to stand in the country.

“Those mosque built after destroying our temples won’t be spared. Not a single such mosque will stand in this country. This is my personal opinion,” Eshwarappa had said. The former minister had also taken a “pledge” to make India a “Hindu Rashtra” (Hindu nation).

“On January 22, the whole world will look towards Ayodhya. The court proceedings on the matter of the Kashi Vishwanath temple are in favour of Hindus. The order for a survey has been granted for the Krishna temple in Mathura. Everything will happen one after the other,” he had said.

In April last year, Eshwarappa had said that the BJP would not need Muslim votes to win Karnataka Assembly elections.

‘I’m also Karsevak’

On Thursday, the BJP leader was at the forefront of the saffron party’s , ‘I’m also a Karsevak, Arrest Me Too’ campaign to protest the recent arrest of a Hindu activist in connection with a 31-year-old case related to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation.

K S Eshwarappa and C T Ravi lead the protests in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, respectively.

The campaign is spearheaded by MLA and former minister V Sunil Kumar, who staged a sit-in demonstration near the Sadashivanagar police station in state capital Bengaluru on Thursday, amid chants of “Jai Sri Ram” by BJP workers.

Holding a placard with a message ‘I’m also a Karsevak, Arrest Me Too’, Kumar said he too took part in the Rama temple agitation in 1992, for which he should also be arrested. Kumar was later taken into preventive custody.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.