Video: Another Portion Of Road Caves In Bengaluru, Third In A Month

Bengaluru: Pothole woes continue to grow larger in Bengaluru. The ordeals of road craters, caving roads seem to have no end. A third in this month, another sinkhole developed on the roads of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Pothole woes continue to grow larger in Bengaluru. The ordeals of road craters, caving roads seem to have no end. A third in this month, another sinkhole developed on the roads of Bengaluru. Amportion of Ittamadu Main Raod in Maruti Nagar caved on Friday night, according to ANI.

Ironically, the stretch that developed the sinkhole is close to a Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chamber.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A portion of Ittamadu Main Road in Bengaluru caved in this morning. The affected portion has been barricaded to prevent any mishap. Smart City work is going on nearby. pic.twitter.com/1V84COHZdV — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

On being informed, the civic body officials, including BWSSB and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) personnel, visited the spot and started the repair work, reported India Today.

Earlier this week, a road in Bengaluru caved only two days after it was repaired and asphalted.

The incident took place at Mahalakshmi Layout Main Road last Tuesday.

These incidents follow the tragic incident where an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru, resulting in the deaths of a woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son. The woman’s husband, on whose bike they were travelling, was also injured in the incident. The woman and her child succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The incident occurred in Bengaluru’s Nagavara area.