According to a viral video on the internet, the incident took place on Sunday around 3 am when, allegedly, the biker chased the car for around 5 km.

Video: Bengaluru Biker Hits Car, Allegedly Chases And Threatens Driver At Night

Bengaluru: A biker coming from opposite direction collided with a car in Sarjapur, Bengaluru in the wee hours of Sunday. A video was recorded by the dash camera of the car in which a bike was shown colliding with a car and later the rider started chasing the couple inside the four wheeler. Bengaluru police has taken cognisance of the matter and further investigation is underway.

The video has gone viral on the internet.

Video: Bike Collides With Car In Bengaluru

The video footage captured from dash camera of the car was shared by a community social media handle by the nae Citizens Matter, East Bengaluru on January 29. According to the tweet, the horrific incident happened around 3 am on Sunday.

Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully to a couple traveling in car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don’t open your car in night. Use dash cam. @BlrCityPolice. pic.twitter.com/4QVYtBZ67B — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) January 29, 2023

Replying to the tweet, Kala Krishnaswamy, IPS DCP Traffic East commented, “This road rage is not acceptable . We understand the pain and worry . We have initiated action against the concerned.”

Following the video shared, Bengaluru City Police also commented and said to take prompt action.

Several other users commented on the thread about sub0standard streetlights and other woes faced by the people in the area.