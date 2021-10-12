Bengaluru: Waterlogging was reported from several parts of Bengaluru including Palace Road, Jayamahal Road, parts of RT Nagar, Indiranagar, KIA and HSR Layout etc after heavy rainfall lashed the city on Monday. Following the downpour, several flights were delayed as Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport was also waterlogged.Also Read - 'Based on survey': Karnataka Minister Clarifies Controversial Statement on ‘Modern Women’

The waterlogging at the airport made it difficult for the passengers to reach the airport. News agency ANI has tweeted a video in which passengers were seen being ferried on tractor outside KIA.

Watch the video:-

#WATCH | Karnataka: Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru causes waterlogging outside Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. Passengers were seen being ferried on a tractor outside the airport. Visuals from last night. pic.twitter.com/ylHL6KrZof — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

On the other hand, following the heavy rains, a man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded in the Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru.

“There were two people in the house, the second person managed to escape unhurt’, said Dr Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police – West Division, Bengaluru City.

As per the data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru received 22.6mm of rainfall, HAL 7mm and KIA 8mm on Monday evening. The weather department has also predicted heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning for the city today.