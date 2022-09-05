Bengaluru Rains: Bangaloreans, especially office-goers had an annoying experience on Monday morning as they were stuck for hours owing to the massive traffic jam on the Marathahalli-Silk Board road —one of the major junctions connecting the Electronic City. Hundreds of vehicle riders and drivers had a harrowing time reaching offices due to waterlogged roads at many areas in the IT city. Besides, the Richmond Road constructed under the Smart City Project is facing the problem of water logging and people are left fuming against authorities. Traffic police have also advised people against leaving homes unless absolutely necessary.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Security Guards Rescue Man Stuck On Waterlogged Road | Watch Video

Video: Massive Traffic Jam on Marathahalli-Silk Board Junction Road

#WATCH | Karnataka: Massive traffic jam on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging caused due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/KUnF0cuPtR — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Kala Krishnaswamy, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), said, “Commuters please note….. before you venture out today expect slow moving traffic in a lot of places in the city because of continuous rains and water logging. Please plan your travel accordingly. Traffic police are on their job . Easing and regulating the traffic…”

BENGALURU RAINS: LIST OF ROADS TO AVOID

Jayanthigram Circle Kalyananagara under bridge Geddalahalli Railway bridge Vaddara palya junction Eco world Marathahalli-Silk board junction road Sarjapur main road Outer Ring Road

14 DISTRICTS ON ALERT

The India Meteorological Depaertment has issued a yellow alert for 14 districts— Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kolar, Ramnagar, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.