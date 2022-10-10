New Delhi: Just four months after its inauguration, a portion of a service road built as part of Rs 19.5 crore newly-built Kundalahalli underpass in Bengaluru caved in.Also Read - Several Spectators Injured as Ravan Effigy Collapses in Haryana’s Yamunanagar | Watch Video

The road reportedly caved in as a water pipe broke under the road and the water seeped in over the last few days. The Kundalahalli underpass connects eastern suburbs to other parts of the city.

“The cave-in happened because a pipe under it broke and water seeped in over the last few days. That’s why the soil was loose,” an engineer was quoted as saying in a report by NDTV.

A video of the incident was shared on social media where residents have complained of traffic disruption in the area. Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage is currently repairing the road. The breakdown reported affected Cauvery river water supply in few areas for around 24 hours.

WATCH – NEWLY CONSTRUCTED ROAD CAVES IN BENGALURU

#WATCH: Another day, another road in Bengaluru. A section of road caves in near NPS Kengeri. Officials have taken up restoration work. While @chairmanbwssb says it’s because of leakage from a water pipe, the issue persists across the city. pic.twitter.com/v1LJ7hr3H1 — Suraj Suresh (@Suraj_Suresh16) October 10, 2022

It could take days for the road to be completely repaired. The contractor will carry out the repairing work “free of cost as the underpass is covered under the Annual Maintenance and Defect Liability clause”, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official said.